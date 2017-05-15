First Winner's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29(1) read with regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 2.00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 605, Business Classic, Chincholi Bunder Road, Malad (West), Mumbai-400064 to consider interalia the audited quarterly financial statements for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your information and records purposes please.Source : BSE