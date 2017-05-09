Finolex Industries to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 26, 2017

Finolex Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter ended March 31, 2017, and for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.The Company will close the trading window in compliance with SE (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation from May 10, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive). The Trading window shall open for trading from May 29, 2017.Source : BSE