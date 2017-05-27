May 27, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Finolex Industries recommends dividend
Finolex Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, recommended dividend at 115 percent (Rs. 11.50 per share) for the financial year 2016-2017.
- Recommended dividend @115 % (Rs. 11.50 per share) for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE
