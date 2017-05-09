Finolex Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 26th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter ended 31st March, 2017 and for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017. Trading window will remain close from 10th May, 2017 to 28th May, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE