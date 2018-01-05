Finolex Cables to declare December quarter results on February 12, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th February, 2018, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Company's Standalone Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter/period ended 31st December, 2017 (Financial Year 2017-18) and to approve the text of the advertisement to be released in this regard.
