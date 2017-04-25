Finolex Cables board meeting on 30Th May, 2017

We would inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at Pune, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Company's standalone Audited Annual Accounts, COnsolidated Accounts and Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017, recommendation of dividend for the said financial year and to approve the text of the advertisement to be released in the regard.Source : BSE