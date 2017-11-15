App
Business Announcements
Nov 13, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finkurve Financial Services - Outcome of board meeting

Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and Haly Year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
Finkurve Financial Services is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 400.89 crore.

The company management includes Ketan Kothari - Chairman, Sachin Kothari - Executive Director, Kamlesh Jain - Independent Director, Riddhi Tilwani - Independent Director, Punit Goyal - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 508954.

Its Registered office is at 3rd Floor, Bullion House,,115, Tambakatta Lane, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400003.

Their Registrars are Sharex Dynamic (India) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
