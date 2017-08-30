Aug 30, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fineotex Chemical's board meeting on September 14, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th September 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th September 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE