you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fine-line Circ board meeting held on May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday, 27th May, 2017

Fine-line Circ board meeting held on May 27, 2017
Scrip code: 517264 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the following: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017 2.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 Pursuant to Company's Code Of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities would be closed with immediate effect till closure of Company's business hours on 16th May, 2017 to 29th May, 2017. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED Prema Radhakrishnan Compliance OfficerSource : BSE

