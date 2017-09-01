App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Filtron Engineers' board meeting postponed

Filtron Engineers Ltd. has informed BSE that due to unforeseen circumstances beyond control of the Company, the Board Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on August 31,2017 (as intimated Company's letter dated August 12, 2017) inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for first quater ended on June 30, 2017 has been postponed to be held on September 12, 2017.

In view thereof, for the purpose of prevention of Insider Trading as per the Company's Code of Conduct, Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons including promoters, directors and connected persons, which is currently closed from August 02, 2017 will remain closed till 14 September 2017. The Trading Window shall open from 15th August, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

