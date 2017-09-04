Filtra Consultants and Engineers' AGM on September 21, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform you that the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Members of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at 1501, Synergy Business Park, Sahakar Wadi, Off Aarey Road, Near Synthofine Industrial Estate, Goregaon (E), Mumbai – 400 063.The Notice of AGM along with Board's Report, Auditors Report and Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 has been sent to Members by permitted mode at the postal address or emailed to email address, registered with the Company / Depository Participant (DP) as the case may be.The Notice of AGM and Annual Report for Financial Year 2016-17 is also available on Company's website http://www.filtra.inFurther also find herewith the Notice of 6th Annual General Meeting.You are requested to take the above on your record.Source : BSE