FIEM Industries' board meeting on September 04, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 04, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Plot No.1915, Rai Industrial Estate, Phase-V, Distt. Sonepat, Haryana, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.In above connection, it is also informed that in terms of Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders' ('Code'), the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from August 28, 2017 to September 06, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Insiders and Designated Persons as per Code.Source : BSE