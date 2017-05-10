App
May 10, 2017

Ficom Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

A meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday,the 30th May 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the company in which the board of Directors will take on record audited Financial results for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March 2017.

To, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001. Dear Sir, Notice pursuant to regulation 47( 1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday,the 30th May 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the company in which the board of Directors will take on record audited Financial results for the Quarter / Year Ended 31st March 2017. This is for your information & records. Thanking You, For P.H. CAPITAL LIMITED Compliance officerSource : BSE

