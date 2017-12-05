Fiberweb India - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 5th December, 2017 - Issue of Bonus Shares and Interim Dividend.

At 11:42 hrs Fiberweb India was quoting at Rs 317.50, down Rs 3.55, or 1.11 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 389.00 and 52-week low Rs 124.10 on 16 May, 2017 and 05 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18.38 percent below its 52-week high and 155.84 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 457.07 crore. Source : BSE