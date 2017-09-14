Fiberweb India's board meeting on September 21, 2017

In compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, we have to inform you that 22nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 21st September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at Kiran Building, 128, Bhaudaji Road, Matunga, Mumbai 400019 to consider raising of funds for major expansion project.Source : BSE