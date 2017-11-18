Fiberweb India's board meeting on November 25, 2017

In pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a 25th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to Issue 2.5% of total Capital of Company Preferential Equity Shares / Equity Warrants to Promoters will be held on Saturday the 25th November, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Kiran Building, 128, Bhaudaji Road, Matunga, Mumbai - 400 019 to discuss and consider the items of the business as stated in the Agenda. A copy of the Notice & Agenda dated 17th November, 2017 is enclosed herewith for your record.Source : BSE