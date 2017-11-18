Fiberweb India's board meeting on November 25, 2017

We have to inform you that a 25th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to Issue 2.5% of total Capital of Company Preferential Equity Shares / Equity Warrants to Promoters will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.
In pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a 25th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to Issue 2.5% of total Capital of Company Preferential Equity Shares / Equity Warrants to Promoters will be held on Saturday the 25th November, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Kiran Building, 128, Bhaudaji Road, Matunga, Mumbai - 400 019 to discuss and consider the items of the business as stated in the Agenda. A copy of the Notice & Agenda dated 17th November, 2017 is enclosed herewith for your record.
Source : BSE
