App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fiberweb India declare bonus issue & interim dividend

Fiberweb India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 05, 2017, recommends issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of One bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every One existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Fiberweb India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 05, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:

1. The Board, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting, recommends issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of One bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every One existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (that is in the ratio of 1:1) held by the members as on a 'record date' to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.

2. The Board has declared Interim Dividend @ 5 % per share (i.e. 50 Paise per share).Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.