Fiberweb India declare bonus issue & interim dividend

Fiberweb India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 05, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:1. The Board, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in the Extraordinary General Meeting, recommends issue of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of One bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every One existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (that is in the ratio of 1:1) held by the members as on a 'record date' to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.2. The Board has declared Interim Dividend @ 5 % per share (i.e. 50 Paise per share).Source : BSE