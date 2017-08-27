App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FGP's AGM on September 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 04.00 p.m. at The K Bhagat Tarachand Banquet, Plot No. 44 A, Off Hemu Kalani Marg, Behind SBI Swastik Park Branch, Behind Maruti Suzuki Showroom, Near Chagan Mitha Petrol Pump, Chembur, Mumbai - 400 071.
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, September 11, 2017 to Monday, September 18, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of taking record of the members of 55th AGM.
In view of the above, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Notice of AGM forming part of the Annual Report for FY 2016-17 for your information.
Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the same on your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

