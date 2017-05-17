Fervent Synergies' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Sub.:Intimation of Board Meeting & Closure of Trading Window Re.:Scrip Code-533896 With reference to above and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 25th May 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Persons of the Company from 17th May 2017 and would open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public.Source : BSE