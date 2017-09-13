Sep 13, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ferro Alloys' AGM held September 28, 2017
We wish to inform about closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company from September 23, 2017 to September 28, 2017.
Pursuant to the Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform about closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company from 23rd September, 2017 to 28th September, 2017.Source : BSE