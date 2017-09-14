App
Announcements
Sep 14, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fenoplast: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dislosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith submit the Un-Audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2017 alongwith Limited Review Report taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 14th day of September,2017.

This is for your information and record.

The meeting commenced at 12.00 PM and concluded at 3.00 PM

Source : BSE
