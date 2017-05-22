May 22, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fenoplast's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 30th day of May, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 in compliance of Regulation 33 of the said regulations.
