Fenoplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of September, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on record the Un- audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the said regulations.It is further intimated that Trading Window would remain closed from 11/09/2017 to 16/09/2017, both days inclusive, for the following categories(including dependents)- Directors- Designated Employees- Auditors.as per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations, 2015.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE