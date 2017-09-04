App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fenoplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of September, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on record the Un- audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the said regulations.

Fenoplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 14th Day of September, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on record the Un- audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the said regulations.

It is further intimated that Trading Window would remain closed from 11/09/2017 to 16/09/2017, both days inclusive, for the following categories(including dependents)

- Directors
- Designated Employees
- Auditors.

as per code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.