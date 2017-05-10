Federal-Mogul' board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017

Dear Sir/Ma'am, Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) read along with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 to approve inter alia, the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 12th May, 2017 to 22nd May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your kind information & record.Source : BSE