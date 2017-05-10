App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal-Mogul' board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017.

Federal-Mogul' board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017
Dear Sir/Ma'am, Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) read along with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 to approve inter alia, the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of Company's code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 12th May, 2017 to 22nd May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your kind information & record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.