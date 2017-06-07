App
Jun 07, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank: Outcome of Board Meeting

Federal Bank has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to nonconvertible debentures, Tier ll bonds, Long Term Bonds, Masala Bonds, Green bonds upto Rs 4,O00 crore in one or more tranches in domestic/overseas market as per the agreed structure and within the limits permitted by RBI.

Federal Bank: Outcome of Board Meeting
Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements )Regulations 2015Source : BSE

