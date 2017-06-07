Jun 07, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Federal Bank: Outcome of Board Meeting
Federal Bank has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to nonconvertible debentures, Tier ll bonds, Long Term Bonds, Masala Bonds, Green bonds upto Rs 4,O00 crore in one or more tranches in domestic/overseas market as per the agreed structure and within the limits permitted by RBI.
