FDC's board meeting on February 07, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 07, 2018 at Mumbai, to interalia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.
Source : BSE
