FDC's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Mumbai, to interalia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. Also, please note the Board will also interalia, consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE