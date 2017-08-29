FCS Software: Outcome of board meeting

1. Notice of Annual General Meeting.2. Directors Report.3. Re- appointment of Mr. Sunil Sharma (DIN-05359128) as executive Director of the Company who is liable to retire by rotation in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.4. Take on record Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Vikas Gandhi, Company Secretary in Whole-time Practice.5. Register of Member & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from September 21, 2017 to September 22, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Annual General Meeting.6. The voting period is from 25th September, 2017 to 27th September, 2017 and cut-off date (record date) for the purpose of e-voting is 20th September, 2017.All the agenda items were considered and approved by the Board except the decision on the auditor to be appointed in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE