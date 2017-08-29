App
Aug 28, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FCS Software: Outcome of board meeting

1. Notice of Annual General Meeting.
2. Directors Report.
3. Re- appointment of Mr. Sunil Sharma (DIN-05359128) as executive Director of the Company who is liable to retire by rotation in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
4. Take on record Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Vikas Gandhi, Company Secretary in Whole-time Practice.
Register of Member & Share Transfer Book

All the agenda items were considered and approved by the Board except the decision on the auditor to be appointed in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

