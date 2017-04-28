Faze Three Exp's board meeting on May 6, 2017

Faze Three Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017, to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Director(s) and designated person(s) of the Company will remain closed from May 2, 2017 till May 8, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE