Faze Three Exports' AGM on September 27, 2017

Faze Three Limited informs that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 01st September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the following:1. Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017;2. Appointment of M/s. MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting;3. Appointment of M/s. Sanjay Dholakia and Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for Postal Ballot/ E-voting for 32nd AGM of the Company;4. Book Closure date for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE