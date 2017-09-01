Sep 01, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Faze Three Exports' AGM on September 27, 2017
Faze Three Limited informs that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 01st September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017.
Faze Three Limited informs that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 01st September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the following:
1. Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017;
2. Appointment of M/s. MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting;
3. Appointment of M/s. Sanjay Dholakia and Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for Postal Ballot/ E-voting for 32nd AGM of the Company;
4. Book Closure date for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
