you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fairdeal Filaments' board meeting on December 09, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting of the company will be held on Saturday, December 09, 2017.

 
 
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 9th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2017.

Note: Trading Window shall remain closed from December 1, 2017 to December 11, 2017 on account of above Board meeting. Accordingly, Promoters, Directors and Designated Employees are advised not to deal in securities of the Company from December 1, 2017 to December 11, 2017 (Both days inclusive).

Kindly update this information on your website for investors/general public.
Source : BSE
