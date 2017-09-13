Fairdeal Fila: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 13th September, 2017, inter alia, transacted the following business:1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.45 a.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m.Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE