Fairdeal Fila's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Dear Sir,A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 inter alia, to consider the following:To consider and approve quarterly unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30.06.2017.Note: Trading Window shall remain closed from September 7, 2017 to September 13, 2017 on account of above Board meeting. Accordingly, Promoters, Directors and Designated Employees are advised not to deal in securities of the Company from September 7, 2017 to September 13, 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE