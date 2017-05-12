May 12, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Fairchem Speciality recommmends dividend
Fairchem Speciality Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, has recommended dividend at 10 percent i.e., Re. 1 per equity share (on par value of Rs. 10/-), subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing AGM.
