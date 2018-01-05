F Mec International Financial Services' board meeting on January 15, 2018

This is to inform you that the 04th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th day of January, 2018 at the registered office of the Company at IInd Floor, Central Bank Building 13-B, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi- 110002 at 04:30 P.M. inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda:i. Standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for quarter ended on 31st December, 2017 along with Limited Review Report for the period.ii. Change in Management and Control of the Company.iii. Appointment and Resignation of Directors and KMP.Source : BSE