App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 05, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

F Mec International Financial Services' board meeting on January 15, 2018

This is to inform you that the 04th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th day of January, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that the 04th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th day of January, 2018 at the registered office of the Company at IInd Floor, Central Bank Building 13-B, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi- 110002 at 04:30 P.M. inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda:

i. Standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for quarter ended on 31st December, 2017 along with Limited Review Report for the period.
ii. Change in Management and Control of the Company.
iii. Appointment and Resignation of Directors and KMP.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.