May 16, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Explicit Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 30/05/2017 to : 1) Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2017 2) transact any other business with permission of the board.Source : BSE