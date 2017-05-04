Exide Industries: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. May 04, 2017 inter alia, taken the following decisions: 1.The seventieth (70th) annual general meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at Kala Mandir, 48, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata – 700 017. 2.The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of Re. 0.80 (i.e. 80%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up of the Company. Final dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on July 27, 2017 will be credited / dispatched within 30 days of declaration; 3.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, July 21, 2017 to Thursday, July 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend. Final Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the aforesaid Annual General Meeting, shall be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on July 20, 2017. 4.Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder it is mandatory for the Company to rotate the current statutory auditors on completion of maximum term permitted under the said section. Accordingly based on the proposal of Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today recommended the appointment of M/s B S R Co. & LLP, chartered accountants (Firm No. 101248W/W-100022) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years from the conclusion of 70th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2017 till the conclusion of 75th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2022, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The brief profile of M/s B S R & Co. LLP is given below: Legal Status B S R & Co. ('the firm') was constituted on March 27, 1990 having firm registration no. 101248W. It was converted into Limited Liability partnership i.e. B. S. R & Co. LLP on October 14, 2013 thereby having a new registration no. 101248W/W-100022. The registered office of the firm is at 5th floor, Lodha Excelus, Apollo Mills Compound, N. M. Joshi Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai – 400 011. The firm also has offices across India in cities viz. Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, , Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, , Chennai, , and Kochi with over 2900 resources, led by over 230 Partners and Directors. The firm has several experienced partners managing various offices all over India. They are a sub-licensee of KPMG International and KPMG India. Being a sub-licensee they are entitled to share professional knowledge, ethics and independence, quality control and professional standards. Affiliation B S R & Co. LLP is a member entity of B S R & Affiliates, a network registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The other entities which are part of the B S R & Affiliates network include B S R & Associates LLP, B S R & Company, B S R and Co., B S R and Associates, B S R and Company, B S R R & Co. and B B S R & Co. The Board meeting commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 1.20 P.M.Source : BSE