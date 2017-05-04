May 04, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Exide Industries recommends final dividend
Exide Industries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, has recommended payment of a final dividend of 80 percent (80 paise per share of face value of Re. 1/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
