Aug 30, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Excel Realty: Outcome of board meeting
1. The Board approved IND -AS complied Un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017
2. The Board recommends to members appointment of Statutory Auditor, subject to ratification of Members at every Annual General MeetingSource : BSE
