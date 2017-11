Outcome of Board Meeting held today November 30, 2017

At 12:35 hrs Excel Realty N Infra was quoting at Rs 132.60, up Rs 4.50, or 3.51 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 135.90 and 52-week low Rs 32.25 on 27 November, 2017 and 03 May, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 2.43 percent below its 52-week high and 311.16 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 415.68 crore. Source : BSE