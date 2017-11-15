App
Nov 14, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excel Realty N Infra to consider bonus issue

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2017

 
 
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2017, inter alia to consider the following matters:

1. Proposal for issuance of Bonus Ordinary (Equity) Shares of the Company subject to necessary approvals.

2. Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017

Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors, officers and designated employees of the Company from November 15, 2017 and would open 48 hours after the Board Meeting.Source : BSE
