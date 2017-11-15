Excel Industries' board meeting on November 24, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Further, we wish to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain closed from 15th November, 2017, 9.00 a.m. to 26th November, 2017, 6.00 p.m. (Both days inclusive) for trading in the shares of the Company by designated persons as defined in the Code.Source : BSE