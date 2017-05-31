May 31, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Excel Crop Care: Outcome of board meeting
Excel Crop Care has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended to the members that the interim dividend of Rs. 11.50/- per equity share declared on July 07, 2016 be considered as the final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017.
