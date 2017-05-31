App
May 31, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excel Crop Care: Outcome of board meeting

Excel Crop Care has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended to the members that the interim dividend of Rs. 11.50/- per equity share declared on July 07, 2016 be considered as the final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Excel Crop Care Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended to the members that the interim dividend of Rs. 11.50/- per equity share declared on July 07, 2016 be considered as the final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017. The interim dividend was distributed in August, 2016.Source : BSE

