May 04, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Excel Crop Care to consider final dividend
Excel Crop Care Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.
Excel Crop Care Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following;
1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE
