Excel Crop Care's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 25th May, 2017 to consider interalia: 1.The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 Kindly do the needful in the matter.