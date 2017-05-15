Excel Industries to consider dividend

Excel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain closed from May 17, 2017, 9.00 a.m. to May 28, 2017, 6.00 p.m. (Both days inclusive) for trading in the shares of the Company by designated persons as defined in the Code.Source : BSE