Excel Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 26th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17. Further, we wish to inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain closed from 17th May, 2017, 9.00 a.m. to 28th May, 2017, 6.00 p.m. (Both days inclusive) for trading in the shares of the Company by designated persons as defined in the Code.Source : BSE