Everest Organics has received the initial order for supply of Omiprazole API to US market.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 168.75 and 52-week low Rs 44.45 on 16 November, 2017 and 23 November, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 12.33 percent below its 52-week high and 232.85 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 118.36 crore. Source : BSE