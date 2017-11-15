Everest Organics - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations'), we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Everest organics Limited (the 'Company') was held today, the 14th Day of November, 2017 at 08:30 a.m. and concluded at 11:38 a.m.Source : BSE