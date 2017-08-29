Everest Organics: Outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting held Today, 27.08.2017Board of Directors inter alia, considered and approved the following:1. 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September 2017 at 03:00 p.m.2. Appointment fo Mrs. D. Renuka as a scurtinnizer for the purpose 24th Annual general Meeting.3. Approved Directors' report together with Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial year 2016-2017.4. Appointmant of M/s. Harikrishna & Associates as Innternal Auditor of the Company for the F. Y. 2017-2018.Source : BSE