Aug 28, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Everest Organics: Outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting held Today, 27.08.2017
Board of Directors inter alia, considered and approved the following:
1. 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September 2017 at 03:00 p.m.
2. Appointment fo Mrs. D. Renuka as a scurtinnizer for the purpose 24th Annual general Meeting.
3. Approved Directors' report together with Management Discussion Analysis Report for the financial
Source : BSE
Source : BSE